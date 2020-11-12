John Cena Had a Conversation With Ex Nikki Bella After She Gave Birth to Son Matteo

Getty

"It was very short and sweet!"

Nikki Bella and John Cena may have both moved on, but the two "will be tied forever."

In an interview with Us Weekly alongside her sister Brie, Nikki revealed Cena had reached out to her after she gave birth to her son Matteo, whom she shares with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

"John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years," Nikki said of John, who married Shay Shariatzadeh in October. "All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

"So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both," she continued. "We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh, I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

Nikki and John, 43, dated for nearly six years before ending things for good in summer 2018. Seven months later, in January 2019, Nikki began dating Artem, 38, whom she was paired with on Season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars."

The former WWE star and professional dancer became engaged in November 2019. The two announced their engagement in January 2020 and revealed a few weeks later that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed a son, named Matteo, on July 31.