Charli & Dixie D'Amelio: Go Behind-the-Scenes of Their Secret Hollister x Flighthouse Holiday Shoot (Exclusive)

The TikTok superstar siblings teamed up with pals Kouvr Annon, Madi Monroe, Curtis Newbill and Michael Le to play a holiday edition of "Never Have I Ever."

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are kicking off the holiday season with a little help from Hollister and Flighthouse.

The TikTok superstar siblings headed to a secret location earlier this month to record their holiday campaign and took TooFab behind-the-scenes with some on set selfies!

The duo first selected some of their favorite Hollister pieces for their "Made to Vibe" holiday gift guide. Then, they teamed up with pals Kouvr Annon, Madi Monroe, Curtis Newbill and Michael Le to get to know each other on a whole new level while playing a holiday edition of "Never Have I Ever."

To find out what went down during the game, you'll have to tune into the series on the Flighthouse TikTok on November 17th.

Then, check out Charli and Dixie’s Hollister gift guide on their website when it goes live that same day.

Charli strikes a pose alongside Madi, Kouvr and a mystery box from their White Elephant gift exchange! Each box contained a special item from Charli and Dixie's Hollister gift guide as well as some silly (and potentially useful!) gifts.

There's always time for an on set selfie!

There's no doubt these sisters have completely mastered the art of the selfie.

We have a feeling that Charli knows exactly what's in that box!

Dixie, Curtis and Michael stopped for a selfie before joining the group for their White Elephant exchange.

We see you giving that box a shake, Curtis!