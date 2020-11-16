Demi Lovato Jokes About Failed Max Ehrich Engagement During People's Choice Awards Monologue

Getty

"This year has been the longest three years of my life."

Demi Lovato just proved how busy she's been during quarantine while hosting E!'s People's Choice Awards on Sunday night -- and poked fun at her failed engagement with Max Ehrich in the process.

The singer was the night's emcee, hitting the stage at the top of the show -- which had a virtual, at home audience -- with a monologue about what she's been doing to stay sane during lockdown.

"Don't worry, we made sure to vote everyone in Pennsylvania's vote first," she began, first making a crack about the election and the bated breath we all had waiting for the PA results to come in.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because, honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she continued. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged," she continued, referring to her July engagement to Ehrich. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. I also, didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars,' got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So, basically, the same as everyone else."

Before checking in with a few virtual audience members, she explained that the night's events were going to celebrate how people "found ways to stay connected and get each other through it and that's what tonight is all about: To celebrate the people, music and shows that helped us get through 2020."

Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement back in September, following a whirlwind romance which began only six months earlier in March. Following the split, Lovato released the breakup single "Still Have Me," while Ehrich got messy all over social media.

"I was in love," the "Under the Dome" actor said in an October Instagram Live. "The whole world should f--king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used. But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that's what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it."

"I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy," he added. "You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything."