Diddy Honors 'Queen Kim Porter' with Touching Tribute on Second Anniversary of Her Death

"Irreplaceable ... love you forever," he wrote.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid tribute to the late Kim Porter on the two-year anniversary of her death.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," the rapper captioned a series of black and white photos showing him and his ex-girlfriend with their children (below). Porter was mother to three of his kids.

He shared a similar message to his Instagram Story.

In a second post shared Monday morning, he wrote, "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔."

The photo showed a smiling Porter twirling in a white dress (below).

Naomi Campbell, Fat Joe, Larsa Pippen, Rebecca Gayheart, Poppy Delevingne and Fabolous all showed love by leaving heart and prayer emojis in comments.

Diddy and Kim dated sporadically from 1994 to 2007 and shared three children -- son Christian, 22, and twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, 13. The rapper also helped raise Kim's son, Quincy, 29, from a previous relationship. Diddy is also father to son Justin and daughter Chance from his own previous relationships.

The former model and actress was found dead in her home in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 15, 2018. According to TMZ, emergency dispatch responded to a call for a patient in cardiac arrest. Kim had reportedly been suffering flu-like systems and possibly pneumonia for several weeks.