Lindsay Lohan Talks Mean Girls Sequel: 'It Would Be an Honor to Be Part of It'

The actress also talked "Dancing With the Stars."

After a recent reunion with the cast of "Mean Girls," Lindsay Lohan is looking forward to what comes next for the beloved comedy.

During a recent interview with her mom, Dina Lohan, on 'Listen to Me, The OG Mama D Podcast,' the actress, 34, was asked if there was "anything" she could talk about in regards to the 2004 movie "coming back."

"I mean, I know that they're going to do something, but I just don't know exactly what yet," the star explained. "And it would be an honor to be a part of it, obviously."

"It was really fun to do, you know, the catching up altogether on the reunion," Lindsay recalled on the podcast. "It felt like, and they didn't air part of this, but it felt like we'd all just seen each other the day before. It still feels like we know each other so well because we spent so much time with each other."

"And we discussed how it's been working with each other, that it's been so continuous over the years," she added. "It feels like we're all still good friends, which was really nice to catch up with everyone. So that was really fun."

The "Freaky Friday" actress went on to discuss her Broadway aspirations, saying she's ready after her 2014 theater stint with David Mamet's "Speed-the-Plow."

"I would definitely consider Broadway," she confessed. "I mean, I did 'Speed-the-Plow' in the West End in London. So we were talking about bringing that to Broadway, off-Broadway, and I'm not sure what happened with it, but I would definitely do Broadway. I love the amazing triple threat; sing, dance, act!"

She also touched upon reuniting with mega-producer Ryan Murphy, saying, "Now he's someone I would love to work with. I did 'Glee' quickly with him, but I would love to do a full series or movie with him. I loved 'Ratched!'"

When asked if she had any inclination to win the Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing With the Stars," Lindsay said she thought her mother would have a better chance.

"My mom needs to be on 'Dancing With the Stars.' And I want to go cheer her on. That would be like my dream to see her on 'Dancing With the Stars.' She would do so well, if not win."