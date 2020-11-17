Nikki Bella and Brother JJ Garcia Had Falling Out After 'Massive Fight About Politics'

E!/Instagram

Garcia has been a vocal supporter of Trump on social media.

The political landscape of 2020 has driven a wedge between many family members -- including Nikki Bella and her brother JJ Garcia.

In a sneak peek at this week's new episode of "Total Bellas," Nikki explained that she and her brother had a serious falling out following an argument over politics.

"He doesn't write me at all, ever since that fight," she told her sister Brie Bella. In a confessional, she explained, "Ever since I reconnected with my father, JJ and I, we just don't see eye to eye on some things in life. The last time I saw him, we got into this massive fight about politics. And it's caused us not to speak. Like, it was the last straw."

Brie revealed she had a "heated" conversation with her brother as well, one which even shocked husband Daniel Bryan because of how fiery it became. But, she said, "we worked it out." While Brie said JJ acknowledged he needed to call Nikki to hash it out with her too, he still hadn't.

"I think he wants you to reach out," Brie told her sister.

"I'm sorry, but why? I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation except say how I felt about politics," Nikki replied.

"And I got destroyed by him with words. I stopped responding. And he just kept saying mean things after mean things," she continued. "Like terrible stuff. I couldn't even look at him and [his wife] Lauren to tell you the truth because I'm just disgusted."

While Brie said it was okay to keep certain family members "at a distance" due to their beliefs, she added that "you don't keep 'em away forever."

It's unclear what sparked the fight, and Nikki has made it clear in the past she has a "rule" against talking about politics in public. She also recently explained why she doesn't necessarily believe celebrities have a responsibility to use their platforms to talk about them either.

"People don't realize because we are in the public eye -- and when people strongly disagree with us -- we put our lives at risk," Nikki said on her podcast in October, after sparking backlash for supporting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's most recent book release after he endorsed Joe Biden.

"A lot of people don't know what it's like to get a death threat and people follow up on it. People come to your homes," she continued. "I think sometimes, when people call celebrities out, why they don't speak more is we have to think about our lives and our family's lives, unfortunately."

JJ, meanwhile, has been very vocal about his support for President Donald Trump on Twitter. Recently, he's liked tweets questioning the validity of votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has retweeted Donald Trump Jr. posts about Hunter Biden and shared his support of Trump's Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.