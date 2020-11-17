Watch Tom & Jerry Head Back to the Big Screen in Brand New Trailer

Warner Bros.

The old rivalry has been reignited!

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. released the first teaser trailer of the live-action/animated film "Tom & Jerry," which has been in the works for over a decade.

The film, directed by Tim Story, has a star-studded cast which includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Colin Jost.

According to Warner Bros, "One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century," forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him."

"The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them."

"An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day," Warner Bros. wrote in their press release.

This will be the first time "Tom & Jerry" hit the cinema world in nearly three decades, after "Tom and Jerry: The Movie" was released in 1992.

The film is slated for release on March 5, 2021, and is rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language.