Jetwing Pioneer Vince Reffet Killed in Training Accident

The 36-year-old was the first to pilot the suit from the ground to the skies.

"Real life Iron Man" Vincent Reffet has died.

The 36-year-old Jetwing pilot was killed in a training accident in Dubai on Tuesday morning, his team confirmed on Facebook.

"It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Jetman Pilot, Vincent (Vince) Reffet, who died this morning, 17 November during training in Dubai," Jetman posted.

"Vince was a talented athlete, and a much-loved and respected member of our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who knew and worked with him."

"We are working closely with all relevant authorities and ask that you please keep Vince's family in your thoughts and prayers."

The company did not disclose any more details on the nature of the accident.

Reffet was revered in the world of BASE jumping, skydiving and wingsuit flying, and was a pioneer of the emerging industry of jetwinging.

Jetman Dubai combined the technology of jetpacks and wingsuits, developing a Jetwing suit capable of launching from the ground into high-altitude flight.

While pilots had typically launched from points of elevation, in February, Reffet became the first person to pilot one from the ground to the skies, earning him the nickname "real life Iron Man" in headlines across the world.

The highly maneuverable Jetwings can fly from hovering standstill to more than 250mph, and can climb to altitudes of 20,000 feet, but are restricted to 13 minutes of flight.

Vince was also one half of Red Bull's Soul Flyers; his long time flight partner and fellow Jetman Frédéric Fugen posted this captionless pic as the tragic news broke: