Jojo Siwa Defends Ex-Boyfriend Mark Bontempo After Recent Breakup

"He is not toxic."

Jojo Siwa, 17, is defending ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo, 18, from angry fans online after the two called it quits, following nearly three months of dating.

The dancer wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "Mark doesn't deserve hateful things like this. He deserves to have people support him. You have NO idea about mark and I's relationship. how much fun it was. how happy we both were, and how happy we both are. We decided it's best for us to not be in a relationship.... that's all."

Siwa shared that the two are "still friends" and that she still has "his back and he has mine."

"If you don't wanna follow him like the millions of other people on Instagram you don't follow that's fine, but this post is immature," Siwa explained. "He is not toxic."

"We're teenagers. And our relationship didn't work out right now. He did nothing. I did nothing. Just better being friends. Relax," the tween pop star added before she concluded her comment.

While Mark has yet to comment publicly on the matter, his older sister, Madison Bontempo, 28, let fans in on their "complicated" split.

The YouTuber told her subscribers in a recently uploaded video on November 15: "They're like [the] best friends ever. They both have a lot they're trying to accomplish. Life is super busy for both of them, and it's just really hard. They kind of live half an hour away from each other, so it's hard to commute."

Madison even shared that she spent some personal time talking with Siwa where she candidly told her "she loves Mark," and reassured that there's no bad blood.

Madison added, "So I guess the only thing that's different is that they just don't kiss anymore. They still hang out and they still text every second. Maybe they'll still kiss as friends."