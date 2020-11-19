Demi Lovato Stuns Fans With Daring New Look: 'I Did a Thing'

Getty

"OMG HAVE U ENTERED UR BANGERZ ERA DEMIIIIII."

Demi Lovato decided to close out the wild year of 2020 with a wild new look.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the "Confident" singer debuted a fierce shaved undercut with her signature brunette locks dyed blonde and the transformation is nothing less than stunning.

"I did a thing…" she captioned the gorgeous shots, while her hairstylist, Paul Norton, posted the same pic, writing, "YOU GOT MOXY KID!"

Fans went crazy for the singer's new style, as they speculated it would coincide with the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album. One even compared the do to Miley Cyrus, sharing, "OMG HAVE U ENTERED UR BANGERZ ERA DEMIIIIII."

And Demi's photographer, Angelo Kritikos, appeared to agree as he wrote on his social media, "Already obsessed with this new era..."

On Sunday, Demi took the first steps toward her latest look by switching up her signature brunette hair to blonde at the People's Choice Awards, where she joked about the crazy year she has experienced, including her broken engagement to Max Ehrich.

"COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she quipped at the virtual ceremony. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars,' got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."

