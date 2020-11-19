The Situation and Wife Lauren Pull Angelina Prank on JWoww & Deena After Wedding War (Exclusive)

MTV

With the women still on the outs, Mike hopes this will help "break the ice."

In an attempt to ease tensions, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren invite Jenni, Deena and Vinny Guadagnino to their home for a BBQ -- in the hopes they can figure out how to move forward. But the two also have something up their sleeves to prank Mike's female costars, too.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the Sorrentinos prep for the group's arrival -- as Mike reveals he hopes to "break the ice a bit with this Angelina situation" by bringing out a hamster cage with a fake rodent inside. That, of course, is a nod to Pivarnick's "dirty little hamster" nickname.

While he thought it was a "funny" way to bring her up, Lauren wasn't a fan -- and came up with a better idea.

"I have a black wig that I can put on and do a little bit of dress up," she told him. "I'll have my back turned, they'll just see black hair."

The plan was to see how Jenni and Deena would react to Mike inviting Angelina over without warning them first.

"I'm gonna bring Angeliners into the fold. Not just any Angeliners, I'm gonna bring in a faux Angeliners," he explained. "Angeliners and Jenni and Deeners, they don't mix. And it's probably not a good idea, but at the end of the day, it's sweet revenge for BDS. With Angeliners, the prank that keeps on giving."

As they pulled up Pivarnick's Instagram for inspiration, Mike noticed she had "a lot of risque photos," including one of her in lingerie he wouldn't mind seeing Lauren recreate.

"This is f--king twisted," he admitted in confessional. "Let's just say I like to play dress up."