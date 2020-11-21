Pregnant Hilary Duff Says She's Been Exposed to COVID: 'Quarantine Day 2, FML'

Instagram

Earlier in the week, the actress was seen filming her series "Younger" in Manhattan.

Hilary Duff revealed she has been exposed to Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the "Lizzie McGuire" vet, 33, shared a selfie with the caption, "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml."

The news comes just one month after the actress shared that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person who has been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19 should self-isolate for 14 days.

Duff did not give any details about the exposure or if she had been tested for the virus.

Back in July, Duff opened up to E! News about how her family was discovering a new "normal" routine during lockdown.

"I obviously want things to go back to normal, but I'm not going to fight it," she told the publication at the time. "It's actually become the norm -- 'here's what we are doing,' you know, 'we're still in this' -- and it's not as much of a panic like, 'I can't do it anymore.' Like, we're in this for a while, and I think some days are better than others. It's hard to complain because we have a pool, and a backyard...and we have everything we need. We have food. But everyone's life has changed, so it's definitely still challenging at times."

Around the same time, she slammed people for not taking precautions during the pandemic.

"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland," she wrote on Instagram. "A--holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming … California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer."

Duff and Koma, who married back in December 2019, share a 2-year-old daughter, Banks, while Duff also has an 8-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.