Megan Fox Introduces Boyfriend MGK at 2020 AMAs

Getty

"We’ve all been under his spell"

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, didn't just make their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards...the "Transformers" actress also got to make a special introduction for her man before his performance.

MGK hit the stage to perform a melody of his latest hits "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend" accompanied by drummer, Travis Barker, from Blink-182.

Fox introduced the rapper and said, "Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. But this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."

The rapper-turned-punk-rock star also took to Instagram to show off the couple's sleek red carpet debut and wrote: "slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life 🔫🥵 btw me and trav performing on @amas tonight."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelly and Fox were first spotted together in May, days before the "Transformer" star's now-estranged husband Brian Austin Green confirmed they had separated.