The Walking Dead Releases First Look at Hilarie Burton's Debut as Lucille

She'll play real-life husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's on-screen wife, too.

Hilarie Burton is joining the "Walking Dead" universe -- and AMC just dropped the first look at her first appearance.

On Sunday night, the network shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the six new episodes to come in 2021, kicking off February 25.

The footage shows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and son Hershel reuniting with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), as well as returning stars Melissa McBride, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura and Paola Lázaro.

Also spotted in the clip: Okea Eme-Akwari as Elijah, the man in the iron mask, Robert Patrick as another survivor and Burton as Lucille. In past episodes and in the comics on which the show is based, Lucille was Negan's wife, who died after battling cancer. He named his infamous bat after her. Negan, of course, is played by Burton's real life husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Filmed during the pandemic, the new episodes will each tell smaller-scale stories following the finale that aired in October.

"In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake," read a release from AMC. "The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

Read the official episode synopses below:

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home"

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me"

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More"

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter"

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged"

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

EPISODE 1022 – "Here’s Negan"