2021 Grammy Nominations: See the Full List (Updating Live)

The nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are here!
On Tuesday morning, the contenders for music's biggest night were announced by Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Gayle King, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne and Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.
Trevor Noah was also confirmed as host.
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," he said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.)"
The ceremony will air Sunday, January 31, 2021 on CBS, beginning at 5pm PT.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
BEST R&B SONG
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
BEST R&B ALBUM
BEST DANCE RECORDING
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, HAIM
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
Bum-Rush, Body Count
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live, Power Trip
BEST ROCK SONG
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
Not, Big Thief
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Stay High, Brittany Howard
BEST ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY SONG
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
BEST MUSIC FILM
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
BEST ALBUM NOTES
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
BEST JAZZ VOTAL ALBUM
BEST JAZZ