2021 Grammy Nominations: See the Full List (Updating Live)

Trevor Noah has been tapped as host.

The nominees for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are here!

On Tuesday morning, the contenders for music's biggest night were announced by Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Imogen Heap, Gayle King, Dua Lipa, Sharon Osbourne and Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Trevor Noah was also confirmed as host.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," he said in a statement. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I'm not trying to catch Corona.)"

The ceremony will air Sunday, January 31, 2021 on CBS, beginning at 5pm PT.

Updating nominations below as they're announced.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

BEST R&B SONG

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

BEST R&B ALBUM

BEST DANCE RECORDING

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, HAIM
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Bum-Rush, Body Count
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live, Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
Not, Big Thief
Shameika, Fiona Apple
Stay High, Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY SONG

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

BEST MUSIC FILM

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

BEST ALBUM NOTES

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

BEST JAZZ VOTAL ALBUM

BEST JAZZ

