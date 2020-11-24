JWoww and Angelina Clash During Live Interview About Snooki's Exit, Wedding Drama

YouTube

"You pre-ejaculated over all this s--t and it backfired," said JWoww of Angelina's reaction to the infamous wedding speech.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick still had a few bones to pick with each other as they went head to head on Tuesday.

During a stop on the "The Jenny McCarthy Show," JWoww claimed Angelina took her response to the infamous wedding speech too far, while Angelina claimed Snooki used the backlash as an excuse to quit "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

ICYMI, the pair are referring to the fallout from Angelina's wedding, where JWoww, Snooki and Deena Nicole Cortese were booed after giving a bridesmaid speech that trashed Staten Island, brought up Angelina's previous failed engagements and called her "the fly to our s--t." Angelina would go on to say the trio "ruined her night," while JWoww, Snooki and Deena incurred harsh trolling on social media leading up to the latest episodes of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

"You can't be hypocritical," JWoww said to Angelina on Tuesday's show, claiming Angelina asked to be roasted on her big day, but then overreacted when the trio did just as she requested.

"Now it's like, 'Even though I told you and gave you that permission to do this, now I'm mad that you did it,"' JWoww continued. "How fair is that to us? And we even immediately, after the wedding said, 'Sorry, I'm so sorry that that got taken the wrong way.'"

"I was sitting at that table, hysterically crying, the president of MTV and the president of our production company had to sit down and I was hyperventilating," JWoww recalled to McCarthy. "She saw it all and she chose to turn a blind eye and that's fine. It was her wedding day. We just wanted her to enjoy her moment. But for it to go the way that it did for like six to nine months after and how many things were affected -- my best friend isn't even on the show because of it. And that hurts. It still hurts"

When filming paused on the show with the aftermath of the wedding speech in full swing, Snooki decided to call it quits before they returned to start shooting again. A move Angelina called Snooki's "own doing."

"She always had one foot basically out the door," Angelina claimed. "I'm not talking negative about her. Honestly. I haven't even seen her. Like I said, I would like to sit down with her, but she's like, 'I'm not going back cause Angelina.'"

JWoww then explained how the backlash included angry fans giving negative Google reviews of Snooki's business, even saying that it was infested by cockroaches. Such incidents, according to JWoww, were another reason Angelina's manager should not have released the audio from the wedding before the episode aired.

"If you would've let it play out for the TV to see nine months later, none of this would have happened. But because you chose to feed into it and say that you needed a wedding redo and all this bulls--t -- you pre-ejaculated over all this s--t and it backfired."

"And you got upset because it backfired because the fans truly got to see that there was no ill will, and there was no bad intention," she continued. "You took it to a level that just backfired. And then you got bitter because it did backfire. And you are the one that canceled your social media. When you got to see nine months of us getting dragged."

Angelina replied, "I only canceled my social media because I was told to."