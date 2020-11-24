Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Her DWTS Partner Artem Gave Her 'Baby Fever'

ABC/Instagram

Following her "Dancing with the Stars" win, Kaitlyn Bristowe says she's now looking to expand her family with her boyfriend Jason Tartick.

In an interview with People after taking home the Mirrorball trophy Monday night, "The Bachelorette" alum revealed her "DWTS" partner and new dad Artem Chigvintsev gave her "baby fever," admitting that she "can't wait" to have kids with Tartick.

"What's next? I joked that I will want to have babies if I accomplish this and onto the next step. Artem gave me baby fever," Bristowe said of Chigvintev, who welcomed son Matteo with fiancée Nikki Bella on July 31. "I'm not against it. I can't wait."

"[Tartick] is one of the biggest football, Buffalo Bills fans I've ever seen in my life. He's not too emotional, but when he watches the Bills he screams at the TV. He's so in it," Bristowe added, before discussing Tartick's support during her "DWTS" stint. "He was times-10 every Monday that we danced -- I think he was more nervous than I was. He was just losing his mind."

The reality star's comments came just a couple of months after she opened up to E! News in September about having children with Tartick in the future.

When asked if there is a possibility she'll get pregnant before getting engaged, Bristowe said, "Yes! I'm telling you, I'm going into 'Dancing With The Stars' being like 'Okay this is my last hurrah,' because I'm ready to have babies."

Before the "DWTS" finale on Monday, the "Off the Vine" podcast host took to Instagram to thank Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella for their support.

"This is the last time I'll bug you for votes because THIS IS FOR THE MIRRORBALL. This is for 19 year old Kaitlyn who was told she wasn't a good enough dancer," Bristowe captioned a photo of her and Chigvintsev, above. "For Artems first finale, baby and fiancé. For Jason supporting my dreams, and for YOU at home in a pandemic. For you who have voted and made my dreams come true."

"And Artem.. from wanting you as a partner 5 years ago, manifesting this, finally meeting you, an injured ankle hiccup, your brilliant choreography, a few 10's and A LOT of hard work. Thank you," she continued. "And thank you @thenikkibella for being an incredible partner and mama during this time. Not easy. And you did it all while being so supportive. ... I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS THE END!! I will never forget this."

Britsowe and Chigvintsev's win marked the second year in a row a former Bachelorette won the competition following Hannah Brown's win last year. It was also the first time Chigvintsev took home the Mirrorball in his nine years on the show.