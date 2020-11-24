Rebel Wilson Returns to Austrian Wellness Resort to Lose Her 'Last Two Kilos'

Instagram

Rebel Wilson has booked another stay at an Austrian wellness center in the hopes of reaching her goal weight of 75 kilograms, or about 165 pounds.

According to People, the "Pitch Perfect" actress, 40, who is in the midst of her "year of health" journey, has returned to VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness resort in Austria, one year after she first visited.

"I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," Wilson told the publication, adding that she hopes her trip will help "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos."

Per People, Wilson has spent the past few days going on lakeside hikes, hitting up the steam room and swimming laps in the resort's indoor pool.

The "Isn't It Romantic" star has been keeping her fans updated throughout her health journey on social media, including sharing photos and videos from her latest trip to Viva Mayr.

"Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee," she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Friday. "Finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start."

In an Instagram post last month, Wilson revealed that she was 3 kilograms (or 6.6 pounds) from her goal weight at the time.

"Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead 🥰x," Wilson, 40, captioned a photo of herself looking over the Los Angeles skyline in October. "this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my 'sprint' is probably someone else's 'slow jog' 😝)"

She continued, "I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg's away from my goal weight! Rebs x"

According to People, Wilson got "amazing results" from following VivaMayr's Mayr Method diet plan, which is based on the "Mayr Cure" created by Austrian physician Dr. Xaver Mayr around 1901.

"It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation," a source close to Wilson told the publication.

The Mayr Method, which involves eliminating snacking and reducing gluten and dairy intake, is focused on eating whole foods with high alkaline content, such as fish and vegetables.

The diet is grounded in 5 basic principles: Rest, Cleansing, Training, Rhythm and Conscious Abstinence, per Elle UK.

"When digestion is good, so is our sleep, our nervous and endocrine systems, and so too are we drawn to nutritious food and lifestyle choices," explained Viva Mayr General Manager Dr. Resch. "Its usually we were are running low on energy and deficient in certain minerals/vitamins that we turn to caffeine, sugar, alcohol and nicotine and it's a vicious cycle in terms of pressure on the body's systems."