Celebs Who Are Already Celebrating Christmas in November

It's never too early to celebrate the holidays... at least according to these celebrities!

2020 has been a wild year to say the least, and that's all the more reason to ring in the holidays a little bit early. And a lot of celebrities seem to agree!

While many wait until December to put up their Christmas decor, these famous faces decided to spread the holiday cheer and put up their tree in November (or even earlier!). Stars like Mariah Carey, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Brie Bella even upped their game with garland, lights and holiday PJs.

So if you've been debating when to put up your decorations, consider this your sign to do it now!

Find out who else has been getting festive all month long...

Gigi Hadid got a head start on decorating with some help from her newborn daughter -- and fans even got a glimpse of the little girl in Gigi’s slideshow of photos of her holiday decor.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁," Gigi wrote.

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey was ready for the holiday the moment that Halloween ended! She shared a fun video as she made the transition from spooky to spirited.

Fellow Christmas songstress Kelly Clarkson was also ready to make the jump into the holiday season, sharing this meme on social media:

The Kardashian-Jenner fam are not shy about their love of holiday decor and Kylie Jenner got an early start thanks to the launch of her Grinch x Kylie makeup collection. Kylie's daughter Stormi even got a visit from the Grinch himself!

Ryan Seacrest got into the Christmas spirit a little early while announcing the Disney Holiday Singalong that's set to air on November 30th.

January Jones had no shame in putting up her Christmas tree on November 1st, telling fans on Instagram to "judge away!"

Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan cozied up in holiday pajamas all the way back in September!

Katherine Schwarzenegger got her decorating started in mid November, sharing a cute snap putting garland up on her fireplace mantle.

Meghan Trainor has been in the Christmas spirit since announcing her holiday album back in September. Since then, she's released the entire album and even turned Halloween into an opportunity to celebrate Christmas with her Cindy Lou Who costume!

Tan France has been putting up his Christmas tree on Halloween for the past 10 years! And his decor is every bit as stunning as you would imagine.

Snooki's tree was up by November 2nd and couldn't have come a moment too soon. "FINALLY 🎅🏽🔥 🎁," she captioned her festive photo sitting under the tree.

"Real Housewife" Dorinda Medley put up her hot pink tree in October, right after moving into her new home. "I'm not storing this baby," Dorinda told fans after unpacking her belongings into her new place.

"Bachelor" stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got their holiday decorations out of storage earlier this month to pose for some pics in front of their Christmas tree. "It's totally fine to decorate for Christmas this early, especially during 2020, right!?" Ashley wrote.

Former "Bachelor" Nick Viall refused to wait any longer to put up his tree, writing, "Can't be patient with everything."

