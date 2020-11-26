13 Celebs Who Are Totally Invested In The Bachelorette Drama

Getty/Twitter

Even celebrities need to know what's going down at the Bachelor mansion!

Since its debut almost 20 years ago, "The Bachelor" franchise has become a worldwide obsession for reality TV fans... and that includes celebrities!

Even A-list stars find themselves tuning in to the beloved ABC series week after week as Bachelors and Bachelorettes look to find love on television. Some famous faces have even found love themselves because of the show!

Celebrity "Bachelor" fans range from Kim Kardashian to Jennifer Lawrence to Daniel Radcliffe, who have all spoken out about their appreciation of the show. Whether they consider it a guilty pleasure or aren't ashamed of their addiction, there's no denying that they're hooked!

Find out which stars are tuning in to "The Bachelor" along with the rest of the world...

Kim Kardashian has gotten her whole family involved in her love of "The Bachelor" franchise and hosted a viewing party for the finale of Peter Weber's season earlier this year. Not only did she have massive cakes featuring photos of Peter and finalists Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, but she also called host Chris Harrison to get the inside scoop.

Getting all the tea from Chris pic.twitter.com/or0WIbSCKE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 11, 2020 @KimKardashian

Sarah Hyland may be the ultimate "Bachelor" fan as she ended up getting engaged to a former contestant - Wells Adams! The duo first connected on Twitter while Sarah was watching "Bachelor In Paradise" and Wells was appearing as the bartender. Sarah tweeted how excited she was that Wells was on the show and after some flirty tweets and DMs, the couple met up in person. The rest is history!

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017 @WellsAdams

Demi Lovato followed in Sarah's footsteps and also connected with a former contestant! Back in 2019, Demi took to Instagram to express that she was a big fan of Mike Johnson, who at the time was competing for Hannah Brown's heart. After he was eliminated, the pair ended up going on several dates but unfortunately their relationship fizzled out after just a few months.

Allison Williams is a longtime fan of the "Bachelor" franchise and has been attending viewing parties for almost a decade! In fact, she met her ex-husband Ricky Van Veen at a viewing party and he proposed there several years later.

"I would not be married to my husband if it weren't for this show. We went to a weekly viewing party every week and it was like a big group date, but with both genders equally distributed. It was like how we met up," Allison said on "Bachelor Live."

Charlize Theron is another longtime fan of the franchise and, ahead of Peter Weber's season, she expressed her love for the ABC show.

"On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, I get them to bed at like 5:45 p.m., and then I open up a bottle of wine, I take a bath, I get all ready. And then I watch The Bachelor, and that's my date night," Charlize said on "The Late Late Show."

A few months later she even posed alongside a poster for the upcoming season, sparking some banter with Peter himself!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ashley Benson wasn't a "Bachelor" fan... that is until she watched Hannah Brown's season of the show!

"I never understood, I was like, 'what's the big deal?' But then the last two [seasons] were exciting. I'm obsessed. I've Instagram messaged every single person on there," Ashley admitted to People.

Jennifer Lawrence's "Bachelor" obsession was revealed by host Chris Harrison who says he chatted with her about the show when they met quite a few years ago.

"Jennifer Lawrence was awesome. I was so blown away by her performance and I was really looking forward to meeting her. And then she walks up and she tells me how much she loves [the show]. I'm like, 'You like The Bachelor?' and she was like, 'Duh, I'm a girl,'" Chris told TV Guide.

Jenny McCarthy says she loves watching "The Bachelor" with her husband Donnie Wahlberg, who gets even more emotional about things than she does!

"We have to watch together! And I don't care if it's the finale or not, Donnie cries! It's episode 3 and he's crying and I'm like, 'Donnie! You can't be crying already!' But I love it, that shows you his emotional side and he's like the real deep feeler and I'm like the, 'Tough it out, kid, tough it out' one," Jenny told Us Weekly.

Anna Kendrick has been a longtime fan of "The Bachelor" and hilariously doesn't hold back while live tweeting the show. She even appeared on "Good Morning America" with Aubrey Plaza to share her thoughts about the bad boys from the reality show.

"We're superfans but also the guys all look exactly alike so it is difficult to tell them apart," Aubrey joked.

Lea Michele admitted that she didn't become invested in "The Bachelor" until she watched Sean Lowe's season in 2013.

"I'm so obsessed it's like ridiculously unhealthy. I just got into it. At first I was not into it. I was like, 'This just doesn't feel right.' My girlfriends were having 'Bachelor' parties and so I joined and it was Sean's season and he hooked me because he was so sweet. Juan Pablo had confused me... I am so hooked now," Lea said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

11. Adam Scott

Adam Scott is all about "The Bachelor" and he isn't ashamed to let the world know.

"I refuse to say it's a guilty pleasure because I feel no guilt whatsoever. I love 'The Bachelor' but even more so I love 'The Bachelorette' because I think structurally the show was designed for women to be competing for a man. When you reverse that process and it's a bunch of dudes competing for a girl, it's such an emasculating position to be put in... and it's fun to watch them deal with that," he said on "The Meredith Vieira Show."

Daniel Radcliffe is surprisingly a fan of the franchise and became "very obsessed" with Colton Underwood's season.

"'The Bachelor' I'm doing a lot of. I say this to people and they seem surprised. I would also like to say I used to be, like, one of those guys that was like, 'Yeah, you know, my girlfriend makes me watch it.' It's not. I'm making the choice. It's me. Week after week... I think I used to be really annoying and snobby about it and I actually started watching it and I'm like, 'Nah, I like it,'" Daniel said on "Good Morning America."

Dakota Fanning has called the "Bachelor" franchise her top TV obsession!

"I'm obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Some of the best TV I've ever seen was the breakup of Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] and Becca [Kufrin] on last season's Bachelor. That's what I'm trying to figure out: With reality television, if it's all set up and fake, then they've got the greatest actors in the world," Dakota told W Magazine.