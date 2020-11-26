RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Opens Up About 'Weird' Marriage to Step-Grandfather

Bravo

"We have to make it work," Cosby says of her unconventional marriage.

During a confessional on Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Mary Cosby opened up about how she came to marry her grandmother's husband and how her inheritance was dependent on the arranged marriage.

"Before she passed, [my grandmother] made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything," she said. "That came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband."

"Don't think it wasn't weird, cause it was" she acknowledged, but added that she has no regrets. "I did it because I trusted my grandmother, and I'm so glad I did."

With the marriage she became a Pentecostal First Lady, but not without major drama, including from her own mother.

"It split our church," Cosby said. "My mom had a fit because, she wanted the church. She wanted my grandmother's place. My mom felt like she was the one that should be marrying Robert Sr."

At just 22 years old when she married, Cosby said "the wedding night, everything was weird."

She even admitted to dragging out her period to avoid having to consummate her new marriage. "I had to get past that...I started to seek the higher help. But, it worked out, so good. Like, it couldn't have been better."

Cosby has been married to Robert Sr. for 21 years, despite the unorthodox beginning. They share one son, Robert Jr.