15 Things To Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend That The Whole Family Will Enjoy

Everett Collection

When the meal is over, turn on one of these flicks!

Thanksgiving this year looks a little different than usual and that means we'll probably be spending a lot more time at home during the holiday weekend.

After you're done cooking and enjoying a meal (and snagging those online Black Friday deals), you'll probably be spending a good amount of time in front of the TV.

We've compiled a list of the best movies and shows to tune into this holiday weekend, that's sure to keep the entire family happy.

Check out 15 shows and films to watch this Thanksgiving...

1. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday together in this iconic holiday flick. When Peppermint Patty invites herself and her friends to Charlie's home for Thanksgiving dinner, she learns an important lesson about friendship.

Watch it on Apple TV+ where it's streaming for free November 25th through 27th.

2. "You’ve Got Mail"

While this 1998 classic isn't technically a Thanksgiving flick, it does have major fall vibes and includes a Thanksgiving scene. The rom-com follows two business rivals who unknowingly meet in an online chat room and end up falling in love over the Internet.

Watch it on Amazon.

3. "A Family Thanksgiving"

No holiday is complete without a Hallmark movie, so check out "A Family Thanksgiving," which follows a lawyer named Claudia who ends up in an alternative universe where she is a soccer mom. Her new reality makes her think twice about her old life.

Watch it on Amazon.

4. "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays"

If you're a fan of cooking shows, the holiday episodes of "The Great British Baking Show" will definitely get you in the Christmas spirit.

Watch it on Netflix.

5. "Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew"

It's become a tradition for PBS to air "Anne of Green Gables" every Thanksgiving and this year is no exception! Join in on the fun by tuning into the most recent installment of the story "Anne of Green Gables: Fire and Dew" which follows Anne on her dream of becoming a school teacher while finding love along the way.

Watch it on Amazon.

6. "The Turkey Bowl"

A former high school quarterback heads back to his rural hometown to join his high school friends on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl, a legendary game that was snowed-out years prior.

Watch it on Amazon.

7. "Free Birds"

"Free Birds" features a star studded cast including Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler, and George Takei. The animated flick follows Reggie, a turkey who was pardoned by the President on Thanksgiving. Reggie is soon kidnapped by a wild turkey in an effort to promote the Turkey Freedom Front, a guerrilla group set to end Thanksgiving for good.

Watch it on Amazon.

8. "Tower Heist"

In "Tower Heist" a group of workers at a luxury apartment building seek revenge on their employer after losing their pensions in a Ponzi scheme. The perfect time to plan the robbery? During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Watch it on Amazon.

9. "The Oath"

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish star in "The Oath" as a couple who must come to terms with the "oath" - a new government proposition asking citizens to sign an oath of allegiance to the U.S. president before Black Friday.

Watch it on Amazon or Hulu.

10. "Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow"

When the Emmerson family head to a quaint town to visit their aunt for Thanksgiving, their two children quickly become bored without the internet. With nothing to do, they get swept up trying to track the "Howling Hoodoo," an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend.

Watch it on Amazon.

11. "Paul Blart: Mall Cop"

Mall cop Paul Blart takes his job very seriously and gets his moment to shine on Black Friday when Santa's little helpers shut down the mall and take hostages.

Watch it on Netflix or Amazon.

12. "Addams Family Values"

As the second film in the "Addams Family" series, the spooky crew hire a new nanny who sets her sights on Uncle Fester... and his riches. While she plans to marry him and then kill him off, Wednesday and Pugsley figure out something's up before being sent to camp, where they perform in a bizarre musical rendition of the first Thanksgiving.

Watch it on Amazon.

13. "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles"

"Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" follows an unlikely pair of travelers who are trying to get home in time for Thanksgiving dinner in the midst of a freak snowstorm.

Watch it on Amazon.

14. "Home for the Holidays"

A single mom heads to her childhood home for Thanksgiving and finds herself in the middle of an explosive holiday dinner with her dysfunctional family. Between her parents, her long long-suffering sister, her snob of a brother and nutty aunt, chaos ensues.

Watch it on Hulu or Amazon.

15. "The Fantastic Mr. Fox"

Based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, "The Fantastic Mr. Fox" exudes cozy fall vibes. While the Fox family doesn't actually sit down to Thanksgiving dinner the message of the importance of family and working together are in the holiday spirit.

Watch it on Disney+.