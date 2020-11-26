Getty

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!

It's about time to start getting in the Christmas spirit and what better way to do that than to turn on some holiday tunes?

Over the course of the festive season, Christmas songs are streamed millions of times around the world with the top ranking songs easily racking up over 200 million listens since their debut. Based on data compiled by Spotify, we've discovered the top 10 most streamed Christmas songs of all time on the streamer.

There's something for everyone on the list with songs ranging from classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to newer hits like "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber. Make sure to add these to your Christmas playlists!

Here are the top 10 most streamed Christmas songs on Spotify…

10. "Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)" by The Pogues

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 182,166,483

While "Fairytale of New York" may not be the first Christmas song that comes to mind for many, it has impressively racked up over 100 million streams since first being released in 1987. In the UK, the single is considered the most-played Christmas song of the 21st century and is widely played in the media.

9. "White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 200,563,136

Bing Crosby's version of "White Christmas" was penned by Irving Berlin and first performed as part of a Christmas day special in 1941. The song was then released on the soundtrack for the musical film "Holiday Inn" in 1942. It went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song later that year.

8. "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Frank Sinatra

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 222,618,827

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" was originally released in 1945, recorded by Vaughn Monroe. Then, five years later, Frank Sinatra released his own version of the song for his 1950 Christmas album.

7. "Do They Know It's Christmas? (1984 Version)" by Band Aid

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 247,333,298

"Do They Know It's Christmas?" was recorded in response to the famine occurring in Ethiopia in the early 1980s. A supergroup of musicians, which included Bono, Boy George and Phil Collins, released the song to raise money for relief agencies assisting with the crisis. Over £8 million was raised in the first year of sales. It has since been recorded by three other musician supergroups.

6. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 277,631,016

"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" was released in 1963 as a part of Andy Williams' first Christmas album, aptly titled "The Andy Williams Christmas Album." The song was not marketed as a single but ended up being the most popular song on the record.

5. "Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 307,411,892

Justin Bieber's original Christmas song "Mistletoe" was released as part of his 2011 album "Under the Mistletoe." It went on to reach the Top 10 charts in Canada, Denmark and Norway, as well as have major success every holiday season.

4. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 346,833,774

Christmas crooner Michael Bublé dropped his version of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" as part of his "Christmas" album in 2011. The song was originally made popular by Perry Como and The Fontane Sisters as well as Bing Crosby back in 1951.

3. "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 368,975,503

"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande may be the most recent song on this list but it's already garnered over 350 million streams on Spotify. The 2014 song followed up Ariana's EP "Christmas Kisses" from the previous year and is sure to become a Christmas classic.

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 504,099,225

Since being released in 1984, Wham!'s holiday hit "Last Christmas" has become one of the top Christmas songs in the world. It's become so popular that an entire movie was inspired by the song in 2019.

1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

Waiting for your permission to load Spotify track.

Streams: 696,526,995

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey tops this list with her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Since debuting in 1994, the song has garnered almost 700 million streams and is sure to have been played millions of other times through radio play and its use in the media.