Halsey on Grammy Noms: It's About 'Knowing the Right People,' 'Bribes,' Helping Academy Make Millions

Getty

The singer alleges scoring nominations is more about "bribes," "private performances" and helping the Recording Academy "make their millions in advertising" with "exclusive TV performances."

Halsey joins the growing list of music artists laying into the Grammys after The Weeknd's nomination snubbing among speculation it had to do with negotiations to have him perform at the ceremony failing, and him performing at the Super Bowl the following week on the same network.

The Recording Academy has denied that there was any correlation between the failed negotiations and The Weeknd's complete absence among nominees despite the monolithic chart, sales and critical performance of his latest album.

"Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?" The Weeknd responded after the Academy's denial. "In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"

Drake questioned the relevance of the Grammys while Elton John posted that he thought "Blinding Lights" was the record of the year, hashtagging his post #GrammySnubs. Kid Cudi, Tinashe, Scooter Braun and others lent their support as well.

But Halsey took it to a whole 'nother level with a scathing statement posted to her Instagram Stories alleging a whole slew of things an artist has to do that have nothing to do with creating great music to score a nomination.

Instagram

Like The Weeknd, Halsey was snubbed out of any nominations at the upcoming Grammys, despite a successful album, "Manic," and year on the charts. And like The Weeknd, her fans and supporters have been sharing their disappointment.

Describing the Grammys as "an elusive process," the singer says that "it can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning though the grapevine, with the right handshakes and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes.'"

She went on to say that all of that is just the first step. "If you get that far, it's about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising," she continued. "Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it's not always about the music or quality or culture."

She went on to say that both she and The Weeknd deserved better this year, acknowleding that it is perhaps "unbecoming" of her to say about her own music, "but I can't care anymore." TooFab has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

Halsey concluded her thoughts with praise for her friends in the industry who were recognized with nominations, while asking for more transparency and reform in the future as to the process behind those very nominations.

"But I'm sure this post will blacklist me anyway," she said jokingly -- but perhaps not.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are coming January 31 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast on CBS.