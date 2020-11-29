Star Wars Stars and Fans Mourn Death of David Prowse, Man Behind Darth Vader's Mask

The towering 6'6" actor always considered it an honor to portray the "ultimate screen villain of all time."

British actor David Prowse, best known as the towering physical presence of Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died after an illness. He was 85.

It's taken many actors to portray one of cinema's most frightening villains, but the first that anyone saw was British actor David Prowse. The weight lifter and bodybuilder's massive 6'6" frame would come to dominate the film franchise, and the imaginations of fans for decades.

One of the biggest media franchises of all time, "Star Wars" loom as large over pop culture as Prowse's Darth Vader did over Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia in the 1977 original film that launched a literal empire.

Prowse initially auditioned for both Vader and Chewbacca, telling the BBC in 2016 that he wanted to portray Darth Vader because "you always remember the villain," per TMZ. He was certainly right in this case.

Due to Prowse's strong British accent, George Lucas ultimately decided to dub over his lines with the iconic voice of James Earl Jones, creating an instantly classic dual performance. Prowse has said it was a "great honor" to portray the "ultimate screen villain of all time."

Since that first film, Vader's story has expanded as fans learned his original identity as Anakin Skywalker, then further exploring his storyline in the prequel trilogy and the impact of his dark legacy in the just-concluded sequel trilogy.

Franchise stars, fans and other Hollywood notables took to social media, quickly getting Prowse's most iconic film character trending on Twitter, to mourn his passing and celebrate his incredible legacy.

"So sad to hear David Prowse has passed," wrote Mark Hamill. "He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader," he continued, listing off several of Prowse's impressive professional and persona achievements, including his iconic work in the UK as the Green Cross Code Man.

Citing one of those achievements, Stanely Kubrick shared a picture of Prowse from the set of "A Clockwork Orange," along with a quote from Prowse about how much the role meant to him and his career.

Carl Weathers was also among the first "Star Wars" stars to honor Prowse's passing as fans are waking up to the sad news on Sunday morning. We'll update with more reactions as the day progresses.

