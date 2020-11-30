Cardi B Apologizes After Having 37 Guests at Thanksgiving Celebration During COVID

Getty

Cardi B has apologized after getting heat online for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner celebration that included 12 kids and 25 adults, despite the ongoing surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The Grammy award winning rapper took to Twitter and apologized: "Sorry, my bad, wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good and uplifted me. I spent so much money getting everyone tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1."

While responding to a fans tweet, she noted that she gets tested regularly throughout the week for COVID-19.

"ME specially and everyone that works round me get tested literally four times a week. I'm in the middle of work and every time we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she explained.

Despite her apology, Cardi was still receiving disapproval online. She backfired saying, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world 😂"

The U.S. has reported roughly 267,000 deaths and over 13 million cases, making it the largest hot-spot in the world for contracting the virus.

The 28-year-old "Hustlers" actress and her on-again-off-again husband, Offset, 28, hosted the Thanksgiving celebration at their Atlanta mansion.

The famous duo shared various pictures and videos to their Instagram stories of their friends and family dancing together alongside their over-the-top meals.

