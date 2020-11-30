Khloe Kardashian Posts About 'Bad Days' and Letting Go Amid Tristan Thompson's Boston Move

Getty

Khloe's posts came just a few days after Tristan signed a two-year deal worth $19 million to join the Boston Celtics, following a nine-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe Kardashian's social media posts have raised a few eyebrows after her on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson moved to Boston.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star -- who has reportedly reconciled with Tristan -- shared a series of posts about "bad days," being happy and letting go of grudges.

"Your life isn't yours if you always care what others think," read a quote she posted on her Instagram profile.

She went to share several cryptic messages to her Story.

"Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge," one post read, while another stated, "Don't let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life."

"If you really got a pure heart, you gonna win in the end. Remember that," Khloe shared in another message, before posting a fourth that read, "If it makes you happy, it doesn't have to make sense to others."

"Count your blessings, not your problems," another post stated.

Khloe is no stranger to sharing motivational or inspiration messages on her pages -- but these latest posts come just a few days after Tristan signed a two-year deal worth $19 million to join the Boston Celtics, following a nine-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although Tristan moved to the East Coast, Khloe didn't join him.

While the two recently reconciled in quarantine, TMZ reports Khloe has no intention to move to Massachusetts.