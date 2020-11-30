Trista Sutter's Husband Ryan Battling Mystery Illness: 'This Guy ... Is Struggling'

Instagram

They know he doesn't have cancer, but are in a "holding pattern of not knowing" his true diagnosis.

"The Bachelorette" alum Trista Sutter asked her followers for prayers over the weekend, as she revealed husband Ryan Sutter has been secretly battling a mystery illness for months.

Sharing a photo of her husband of 17 years on Instagram, Sutter said the days around Thanksgiving are usually her favorite time of the year, but she hasn't been sharing her thanks on social media recently because "I don't want to be fake."

"I'm struggling. This guy ... my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love ... is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can't work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough," she wrote. "We've been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers."

"And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn't have cancer," she said, calling it "A HUGE relief."

Sutter said some of her husband's symptoms lined up with lymphoma, but has since had scans to "rule it out." That being said, she's still disappointed to not have a diagnosis yet for what is ailing Ryan.

"That's where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing," she continued. "And believe me ... I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis. Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free."

She told her followers that "everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors" and that while they are "young-ish and blessed," they're not immune to health issues.

"Answers would be nice. So, I'm going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you'll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message," she concluded.

Sutter added the hashtags #timetobereal @notyourtypcicalthanksgiving and #imdonewith2020.

Ryan hasn't posted specifically about his health, but did share a photo of himself with Trista on Sunday with the caption, "All we need is love..." He added the hashtag #thankyou, along with kiss and heart emojis.