Chrissy Teigen Takes Her 'First Shower' Since Losing Son Jack

Getty

Chrissy Teigen has taken another step forward in her ongoing recovery in the wake of losing her son in September.

On her birthday, Monday, the cookbook author, 35, revealed that she showered for the "first time in two months" after she had previously been unable to "physically stand in the shower."

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Teigen, who was wearing a robe and her wet hair wrapped in a towel, opened up about the small, yet noteworthy milestone.

"I just had my first shower in two months," Teigen began in a video. "I've been taking baths because I couldn't stand to be in the shower. I couldn't, like, physically stand in the shower."

"I feel really, really good," she continued, before thanking fans for their birthday wishes. "Thank you I feel very clear and very good."

"Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you someday," Teigen added. "I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I'm sorry. I just mean it's been a ride. It has been a journey and I'm happy to be back again."

Back in September, Teigen and Legend lost their third child -- who they had named Jack -- after Teigen suffered a placenta abruption.

The couple, who also share daughter Luna, 4, and son, Miles, 2, opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Teigen. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."