Kelly Clarkson Addresses 'Horrible' Divorce from Brandon Blackstock on Her Talk Show

"The hardest for me is the kids."

Kelly Clarkson is in the middle of a divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, and it hasn't been an easy process.

In a preview clip from Tuesday's episode of her daily talk show, the OG "American Idol" spoke with guests Alicia Keys and author Glennon Doyle about how it feels to go through a high-profile split in the public eye.

"I'm obviously going through one right now. It's horrible," she said to Doyle. "There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me."

Clarkson and Blackstock are parents to daughter River Rose, 6, and 4-year-old son Remington. Blackstock also has two children with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

"As women, we're trained to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about," Kelly continued, before emphasizing with Doyle for also going through a divorce in the media. "That's a hard thing as well."

The conversation comes after a couple big updates in Clarkson's divorce this week.

On Monday, a Los Angeles County judge awarded Clarkson primary physical custody of their children in Los Angeles -- though the two will share joint physical and legal custody. According to TMZ, Brandon -- who lives in Montana -- will get the three weekends a month. For the 1st and 5th weekends, Brandon must be in Los Angeles, while the kids would travel to Montana for the 3rd weekend of the month.

"The level of conflict between the parents has increased," read a court document (via PEOPLE). "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

As part of their latest agreement, the two agreed they would "not speak in a derogatory manner about the other parent to the minor children" or consume alcohol or marijuana within eight hours of driving a car with the kids.