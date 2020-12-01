Willow Smith Had Doubts About Savage X Fenty Runway -- Her First Time In Lingerie, Ever!

Getty/Red Table Talk

On a new Red Table Talk, Jada also reflects on her difficult 2020.

Jada Pinkett Smith is praising daughter Willow Smith for really stepping "into [her] womanhood" this year.

At the top of Tuesday's new episode of "Red Table Talk" on transformations, Pinkett kicked off the festivities by celebrating the end of 2020. "Hallelujah, Amen and about damn time," she exclaimed.

"It's been a helluva year," added the star, who -- in addition to weathering a worldwide pandemic and never-ending election -- also handled her own "entanglement" scandal. "I learned a helluva lot this year. A lot of pain, but great gains."

She then turned her attention to her daughter. "You really stepped into your womanhood this year and you showed the world your transformation during your Fenty strut," she told her.

The 20-year-old was one of the many stars who took part in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway show for her lingerie line this year, something Willow admitted she had doubts about before hitting the catwalk.

"As soon as I got in there, I was like, 'Oh god, maybe I can't handle this. Maybe this is not my place,'" she recalled. "That comes from my insecurity. I put on the clothes, I looked at myself and said, 'You're gonna go out there and vibe it out.'"

Jada explained Willow FaceTimed her during one of her fittings and knew which lingerie her daughter would be wearing for the main event. While her mom was excited about her looks, Willow wasn't sure how she'd feel about it -- because she'd never worn anything like it before.

"I was very surprised. I had never worn lingerie in my entire life. My first time wearing lingerie, ever," she explained. "I felt so empowered. I want to continue to get more confident and getting more comfortable in my skin."

Added Jada, "I'm proud of the young woman you're becoming."

The rest of the episode was what Jada called a "parade of hope," as the women welcomed a group of six guests who had lost a combined 1,000 pounds.

One of them, a man named Pierce Austin, has been part of the Smith family's inner circle for over 25 years, working as Will's barber for all of the actor's biggest projects. After seeing Will and the rest of the Smiths get full medical workups done for a 2019 Red Table Talk episode, he was inspired to follow suit and discovered just how unhealthy he was.

Since that "lightbulb moment," he's lost 60 pounds.