OnlyFans Shuts Down YouTuber Gabi DeMartino's Account For Offering Video of Naked Three-Year-Old Self for $3

The Ariana Grande-lookalike claims it was just a goofy home video — but she's being accused of distributing child porn.

Gabi DeMartino is facing a torrent of criticism online after she attempted to sell a video of herself naked, aged three, on OnlyFans.

The YouTuber, famed for her impressions of Ariana Grande, offered the 35-second clip for $3.

Her suggestive tease on the site — which is heavily used by adult performers — was: "wont put my panties on".

After being flagged by other YouTubers and members of the OnlyFans community, the site confirmed it shut her account down for "violating terms of service."

DeMartino, who does not normally share naked pictures of herself on the site, apologized on Twitter, claiming she was sharing a "goofy" home video with her fans, and admitting she hadn't thought the idea through properly.

"a childhood video of me on the phone sayin "Nani says put your panties back on" and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a "finsta" page where i share stuff as i would w friends," she wrote.

"the video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies. I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologize. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.," she added in a follow up tweet.

Very few on Twitter, however, were buying her apology:

Alana Evans, president of the Adult Performers Actors Guild, told the Daily Beast she had contacted the FBI to report it, and called on OnlyFans to help prosecute.

"I said to them, 'You guys need to help the authorities so that she's prosecuted,'" she said. "This is unacceptable."