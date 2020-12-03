Charli D'Amelio Invests in Teen Banking App As TikTok Stars Take Over Forbes List

Instagram

Seven spots on the list were claimed by the darlings of the social media platform.

Charli D'Amelio financially backed a new teen banking startup amid the news she and several other TikTok stars have been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The 16-year-old social media sensation's 100 million followers have now been introduced to Step, which allows its young users to open FDIC-insured bank accounts without any fees and the ability to own a Visa.

"As a Step partner and customer, I've been able to see firsthand how easy Step makes it to manage your money while providing the educational resources that today's teens need but have largely been unable to find -- myself included," Charli said in a a statement.

"I'm excited to be able to use my platform to help close this gap and have made a direct investment in Step to help them develop even more useful products."

Will Smith, Justin Timberlake, The Chainsmokers and Eli Manning are a few of the other celebrities betting on Step to step it up. The all-in-one banking app has already raised over $75 million and has found a half-million users since it first launched in October.

Meanwhile, Charli and her sister, Dixie, have just nabbed a spot on the Forbes' 2021 edition of the social media 30 under 30. The viral stars have been able to score big paychecks thanks to the sale of personal merchandise, sponsored videos for brands and commercial appearances. The sisters were even named the new faces of Hollister.

In 2020, Charli brought home a whopping $4 million, with Dixie taking in $2.9 million.

And they weren't the only TikTok personalities to land on the list, as Addison Rae, Loren Gray, Avanni Greg, Spencer Polanco, Michael Le & Michael Uy and Jalaiah Harmon joined the sisters.

Addison topped all the TikTok tykes in terms of earnings, as she pocketed $5 million last year.

