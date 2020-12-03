TikTok Star Josh Richards Hands Out Blankets to Homeless

YouTube

Richards and fellow Sway House member Griffin Johnson got into the holiday spirit.

A TikTok star showed his 23 million followers how to give back during the holiday season.

In a heartwarming YouTube video, Josh Richards was seen hitting the streets of Los Angeles to pass out blankets to the homeless population.

"This season is getting a little bit colder heading into winter," the 18-year-old viral star said. "It keeps some people warm."

Richards was joined by his Sway House mate Griffin Johnson as they greeted people around the city to hand them blankets provided by UnHide, Ellen DeGeneres' faux fur brand, per International Business Times.

One recipient was not only happy to receive the item, but enjoyed meeting the social media stars, as the woman claimed to be a fan.

"She watches us on TikTok," Richards explained. "She said we help her day go by, which is amazing. I'm glad we got to meet her."

Along with the blanket initiative, UnHide will be "donating a part of its December proceeds to Los Angeles Mission to help the homeless in the city," according to the outlet.

And Richards has teamed up with Unhide in a larger capacity.

"I am pleased to announce that I am joining UnHide as Co-Creative Director, as an investor, and as a partner in a company that I believe will change the world," he said in statement. "I hope, through my actions, I can inspire Generation Z to take on the issue of animal efficacy and join me in my mission to create a national conversation around it."