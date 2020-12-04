Dr. Fauci's Workday Sounds Utterly Miserable

Getty

He has only 20 minutes of unscheduled time during his day.

About to turn 80, Dr. Anthony Fauci has an incredibly daunting workday, but he's showing no signs of slowing down.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the world's leading experts on infectious diseases broke down his daily schedule for Huffington Post and it begs the question... how does this guy do it?

"Each day is different," the Brooklyn native began. "It's just, you know, drinking out of a firehose trying to keep ahead of everything that's going on."

With his focus on America's critical battle with the coronavirus, Fauci can find himself going from 5am to 11pm, ending his day sifting through a massive amount of emails until he can't stay awake, according to the outlet.

"I get like over a thousand emails a day and when they screen it, they screen it down to those few hundred that I have to deal with," he explained. "Then you have a day that is wall-to-wall, literally."

LIterally is right, as the Huffington Post broke down his schedule for the day before Thanksgiving:

5:10 a.m. to 6 a.m. Showered and shaved

Showered and shaved 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Resumed dealing with email

Resumed dealing with email 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m . Appeared on ABC News' "Good Morning America"

. Appeared on ABC News' "Good Morning America" 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Left home for NIH

Left home for NIH 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Appeared on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal"

Appeared on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Appeared on WNYC-FM's "The Takeaway"

Appeared on WNYC-FM's "The Takeaway" 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Interview with Chicago television station

Interview with Chicago television station 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Visited two severe COVID-19 patients under treatment at the NIH Clinical Center and their primary physicians

Visited two severe COVID-19 patients under treatment at the NIH Clinical Center and their primary physicians 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Video meeting with senior National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases staff

Video meeting with senior National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases staff 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interview with newspaper reporter

Interview with newspaper reporter 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m . Video meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Administrator Stephen Hahn and other health officials

. Video meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, NIH Director Francis Collins, CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Administrator Stephen Hahn and other health officials 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m. A bathroom break and more email

A bathroom break and more email 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviewed with Byron Allen for theGrio on skepticism about the vaccine among Black Americans

Interviewed with Byron Allen for theGrio on skepticism about the vaccine among Black Americans 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. HuffPost interview

HuffPost interview 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m . Another television appearance

. Another television appearance 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. The elusive scheduled break

The elusive scheduled break 1:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Another newspaper interview

Another newspaper interview 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Interview with scientific journal

Interview with scientific journal 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Prep for an upcoming speech to "the centers for science and international something-or-other, one of those think tanks in Washington"

Prep for an upcoming speech to "the centers for science and international something-or-other, one of those think tanks in Washington" 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Video meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force

Video meeting with White House Coronavirus Task Force 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Video meeting with NIH vaccine scientists

Video meeting with NIH vaccine scientists 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Responding to phone calls

Come 7 o'clock, Fauci was said to be expecting a "45-minute power walk" with his wife, Christine Grady, who just happens to be the head of the Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. Afterwards, a bite to eat and then back to the nighttime emails.

According to the outlet, Fauci has only 20 minutes of unscheduled time during his hectic day, which can easily be taken away if something pops up. The tightly packed timetable also allows for little social interaction, except for the bond he's made with the security personal who guard him after he was threatened by Trump supporters for contradicting the President on coronavirus safety measures.

"I have federal agents that protect me. So they drive me to work, they stay here, they make sure that nobody tries to break in [to my home] and, as Steve Bannon would like, have somebody behead me," Fauci explained. "I don’t socialize. It's my wife and I and the federal agents. We've sort of become like a new family unit."

He also keeps a low profile, aka social distances, because he can't afford to get sick.

"One, because nobody wants to get infected, but two, I really have an important job that I'd hate to be laid up for because I got infected."