Gwen Stefani Steps Into Iconic Just a Girl Outfit 25 Years Later

No doubt about it, she looks great.

Gwen Stefani just recreated one of the most iconic looks of her career.

The singer, 51, stepped back into her white crop top, matching blue and red pants and even rocked her retro ponytail from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" music video for the cover art of her upcoming single, "Let Me Introduce Myself."

LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF 💥 new single coming 12/7 pic.twitter.com/GC9H1t8L65 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 4, 2020 @gwenstefani

Gwen updated the look by ditching the forehead bindi, while adding more stylish heels and gold jewelry -- including necklaces reading "Stefani" and "Shelton," as in fiancé Blake Shelton.

The art shows her pointing to another, more current version of herself -- in which she wears a more revealing top, Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots.

It appears she's posing in front of lyrics for her new song, which drops Monday, December 7.

It's been 25 years since the release of "Just a Girl," widely considered to be the breakout song for No Doubt. The single was the first to drop from the band's massively-successful "Tragic Kingdom," which also included the hits "Don't Speak" and "Spiderwebs."

Stefani reflected on the song's legacy during an appearance on "The View" in 2019, after the single got quite the needle-drop in "Captain Marvel."

"When I wrote the song, I was just so naive. I hadn't written many songs, nobody knew -- I didn't even know who I was," she said at the time. "I wrote this song because I was just getting in touch with that feeling, when you're born, if you're a female, you just don't think about it, you're just a human and through life, you get this power through your sexuality, but then you're vulnerable at the same time because all a sudden you're a victim."