Amanda Knox Reacts to Meredith Kercher's Killer Being Released

Amanda Knox is sharing her thoughts on Meredith Kercher's killer being released from prison.

In an interview on Monday's "Good Morning America," the criminal justice reform activist spoke out after Rudy Guede, the only person who remains convicted of the murder and assault of Kercher, was recently granted permission by the Italian court to complete his sentence with community service.

"I do know that many, many, many people have suffered a great deal because of what he did," said Knox, 33, whose own conviction for Kercher's murder was overturned in 2015. "I continue to stay to be shocked that he is the forgotten killer. The one who was quietly tucked away, convicted of a lesser crime and does not have to live with the burden of being forever associated with Meredith's death."

"I am the one who has been condemned to live with his infamy," she continued. "And while I can't say that I wish him suffering or imprisonment, I do wish that he had been fully held accountable for what he did and that he acknowledged what he did, and I don't know if that will ever happen."

"The only reason you know I exist is because [of] what he did, and that is a grave injustice."

While Knox was studying abroad in Perugia, Italy in November 2007, Kercher, a 21-year-old British exchange student and Knox's roommate at the time, was found stabbed and sexually assaulted in her bedroom.

Knox, and her Italian former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were both arrested, with Guede being arrested shortly thereafter.

Guede's bloodstained fingerprints, the only found DNA, were discovered at the crime scene. While he was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison, his sentence was reduced to 16 following an appeal in 2008.

Guede, whose sentence was set to end in 2022, had already been given partial release in 2017 to attend school.

Meanwhile, Knox and Sollecito served four years behind bars for Kercher's murder -- before being fully exonerated and released in 2015.