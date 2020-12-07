Dionne Warwick Reveals Who's Actually Behind Her Viral Twitter Account

Music By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Warwick ... or someone posing as her ... went viral for roasting Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd over the weekend.

Dionne Warwick may be the new Queen of Social Media, but is she doing it by herself? According to her, yes ... and no.

The legendary, 79-year-old singer has been dominating Twitter recently, thanks to her witty tweets, roasts of fellow musicians and sweet conversations with other big stars. But with followers questioning who exactly is writing her posts, Warwick posted a video to her feed Monday directed at "all you tweeters who decided I don't tweet my own stuff."

"I want you to know, I am and I'm getting very, very, very good at it," she continued. "I have a wonderful niece, her name is Brittani, and she said, 'Aunt Dionne, you'll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.' I said, 'Okay, teach me how to do it,' she did and I am doing it. "

"So, that should quell all your sayers. And if it doesn't, deal with it," she added.

While sure to shut some up some doubters, another interview Warwick did on Monday complicated the issue a bit. Appearing on Radio Andy, she also confirmed she's not always the one hitting send on those messages.

"You are quite funny on Twitter. Do you do your own Twitter, Dionne?" asked Andy Cohen during an interview following a particularly memorable weekend for Warwick on social media.

"No, I don't," she admitted with a laugh. "I have my niece, Brittani is a hysterical person. She's funny as all get out ... I told her she should have been a comedienne."

She added, "[Brittani] has a wonderful way with words and my PR people also feel that they, they can put a little few things in there for me."

Warwick has previously credited niece Brittani Warrick on Twitter, thanking the "social & branding director" for "helping me figure this Twitter thing out! I guess I'll keep going!"

While it appears Warwick's feed is actually a combination of tweets from Dionne herself, her niece and others in her "team," she previously made it known everyone she works with shares her personality. "None of us have a filter," she tweeted, "I wouldn't hire them if I did."

Warwick has also shot down tweets in the past from people speculating someone else was behind her account. She's even shared a couple videos showing her responding to fans, jokingly calling herself "the Queen of Social Media" and saying she's been "having a ball" interacting with her followers.

This past weekend, Warwick made headlines for her interactions calling out both Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd -- who were understandably thrilled to be Twitter targets for the icon.

She also had a recent interaction with Taylor Swift, who was equally honored to get a mention.

TooFab has reached out to reps for Warwick for some clarification on what she is and isn't tweeting -- but, regardless of who's doing what, they're all doing a great job ending 2020 on a hilarious note.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.