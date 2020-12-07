Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In Parade x Juicy Couture Underwear Campaign

Fashion By TooFab Staff |
Parade x Juicy

The line throws it back to the early-Aughts.

Madonna was one of the first to rock a Juicy Couture tracksuit way back in 2001 -- and now, her daughter Lourdes Leon is putting her rear-end on the line for the brand.

On Monday, the first campaign images from Juicy's new collaboration with Parade underwear dropped online -- featuring the 24-year-old wearing the collection in a few provocative poses.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Going by Lola professionally, Madonna's daughter shows off a pair of the line's briefs, with the word "Juicy" displayed across her backside.

In another image in which she's only recognizable by her tattoos, she wears a parade x Juicy Couture silky scarf, draped around her chest.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a third photo, she hits the street in a pair of high rise briefs -- pairing them with matching pink purses, denim jacket, hair, sunglasses and, yes, even a Razr phone (below).

The collection is a throwback the Juicy Couture's heyday in the mid-Aughts, when nearly every celebrity in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears -- owned a velour tracksuit with the company's name emblazoned on the butt.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Once upon a time, Parade & Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls who like stuff," read a message on Parade's Instagram page.

"Inspired by Juicy’s legacy of logo-covered trackpants, embellished velour, and lots of bling, Parade x Juicy Couture was born. Featuring 7 curated packs, Swarovski crystals, an all-new Boyshort, a supersized Silky Scarf, and a touch of velour -- we give you the joy only bling can bring."

Juicy has gone all out in 2020, in celebration of the brand's 25th anniversary.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.