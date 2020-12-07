Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Stuns In Parade x Juicy Couture Underwear Campaign

Parade x Juicy

The line throws it back to the early-Aughts.

Madonna was one of the first to rock a Juicy Couture tracksuit way back in 2001 -- and now, her daughter Lourdes Leon is putting her rear-end on the line for the brand.

On Monday, the first campaign images from Juicy's new collaboration with Parade underwear dropped online -- featuring the 24-year-old wearing the collection in a few provocative poses.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Going by Lola professionally, Madonna's daughter shows off a pair of the line's briefs, with the word "Juicy" displayed across her backside.

In another image in which she's only recognizable by her tattoos, she wears a parade x Juicy Couture silky scarf, draped around her chest.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a third photo, she hits the street in a pair of high rise briefs -- pairing them with matching pink purses, denim jacket, hair, sunglasses and, yes, even a Razr phone (below).

The collection is a throwback the Juicy Couture's heyday in the mid-Aughts, when nearly every celebrity in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears -- owned a velour tracksuit with the company's name emblazoned on the butt.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Once upon a time, Parade & Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls who like stuff," read a message on Parade's Instagram page.

"Inspired by Juicy’s legacy of logo-covered trackpants, embellished velour, and lots of bling, Parade x Juicy Couture was born. Featuring 7 curated packs, Swarovski crystals, an all-new Boyshort, a supersized Silky Scarf, and a touch of velour -- we give you the joy only bling can bring."