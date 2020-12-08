Andy Cohen Addresses Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Vanderpump Rules Exit

Getty

"That was an incredible run that they had."

On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM radio show, "Radio Andy," the late-night host reacted to the news of Jax and Brittany's departure from the Bravo series. While Andy, 52, had nothing but good things to say about the couple, he applauded Jax in particular, saying he will be remembered as "one of the biggest reality stars."

"I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany," he began. "I just have to say, I have to give it up to them ... specifically Jax. Jax created so much story, drama, conversation in his eight years on that show."

"That's quite a run that he had," Andy continued. "He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don't you think?"

The late-night host also praised Jax for always being a "good sport" every time he stopped by his show, "Watch What Happens Live."

"He was always in the middle of some s—storm on the show and we just would roast him mercilessly, and he always took it like a man," Andy said of Jax. "He was a good sport about [it]. He would come to 'Watch What Happens Live' and he would be like, 'How mean are you going to be to me today?' And I would be like, 'It's bad.'"

"There was always stuff that we were confronting him about, and he took it," Andy added.

Jax and Taylor -- who are expecting their first child together, a baby boy -- took to their Instagrams on Friday to announce they will no longer be a part of "Vanderpump Rules."

"We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors," Jax wrote. "@bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, We can't wait for to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend."

Brittany shared a similar sentiment on her account, with Jax commenting, "On to the next chapter, we had a great run, Can't wait to share what we have in store with everyone. I love you babe, @brittany."

Bravo confirmed the news as well.

As fans know, the news of Jax and Taylor's exit came just a few months after "Vanderpump Rules" OGs Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, as well as series newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, were axed from the show in June.

While "Vanderpump Rules" crew will definitely be smaller, Andy doesn't seem too worried, saying he thinks the show still has a "solid cast."

"I'm excited," he shared on his radio show Monday. "I'm excited for there to be a shift."