Charli D'Amelio Responds to Claims She Bought Her TikTok Followers

"I have no power. I do not work at TikTok."

Just two weeks ago, Charli D'Amelio became the first TikTok star to surpass 100 million followers on the app.

However, reaching this milestone came with the now predictable backlash. Several TikTok users from around the world rushed to speculate that the 16-year-old influencer bought her followers.

D'Amelio was ready to put the rumors to rest when she finally addressed the scandal on her latest podcast episode of "Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix."

"Have I ever bought followers for myself or anyone? No, I have not," answered D'Amelio.

The professional dancer also cleared the air on whether or not her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, 19, and their famous friends had done the same. "Has my family? No, they have not. Has anyone that I know? No, they have not."

"Are there bots on the app called TikTok? Indeed. Everyone has bots. That's how the app is run. That's how the app works. That's how they make the app look the way it is," she responded after receiving skepticism on the large amount of suspicious blank profiles that follow her account.