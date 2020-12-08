Why Dolly Parton Doesn't Want Any 'Big Presents' for Christmas (Exclusive)

Stacie Huckeba

Dolly Parton gave her fans quite the holiday gift with a new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas" -- but she doesn't want anything huge in return.

In a video exclusive to TooFab, Parton was asked what's on her Christmas list this year as she opened up about her re-recording of the classic song, "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

"I have always loved 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' because it's a song I heard growing up and I just, as a kid, I think most kids, you can kind of visualize your momma kissing Santa Claus," she explained. "A lot of people didn't realize Santa was daddy, it's just the whole idea."

She went on to say she doesn't have a "big list" this year.

"I love everything. I'm like a kid, I never got through that. I have a childlike spirit and I just love everything to do with Christmas," she continued, "from the Christmas trees to the decorating."

"Any little present's fine with me. You don't have to buy me nothing big and special," she added. "In fact, I enjoy the small things more than I do the big ones."

Why's that? Well, she explained, "there's a certain responsibility that comes with big presents, like diamonds, cars ... I don't need all that. I just need something, even if you handmade it, I love that."

"My list, I don't even have a list," she concluded. "I'll take what you give me!"

Parton released "A Holly Dolly Christmas" back in October, an album featuring appearances from Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Dolly's own brother, Randy. It's available now.