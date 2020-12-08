John Legend Shocks Chrissy Teigen With NSFW Comment on Her Instagram

Getty

"Hoooooooooooly s--t dude !!!!!!!!" Teigen said in reply to her husband's comment.

Even after two kids and seven years of marriage, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know how to keep things interesting.

On Monday, Legend shared an NSFW comment on Teigen's latest Instagram photo -- and Teigen, for one, was shocked. In the pic in question, the "Cravings" author, 35, can be seen wearing nothing but a black bra, high-waisted underwear and socks as she gives their dog, Petey, a big smooch.

"F–k it!" Teigen captioned the image and Legend, 41, chimed in with a cheeky remark.

"Don't mind if I do," the singer wrote, to which Teigen replied, "Hoooooooooooly s--t dude !!!!!!!!"

The fun Instagram exchange came just a few days after Teigen -- who shares 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with Legend -- posted behind-the-scenes photos from their family holiday shoot, including one hilarious image of Miles appearing to throw a tantrum.

"Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually," she wrote alongside the photo.

Teigen and Legend continue to keep fans updated on their private life -- through both their ups and the downs.

Back in September, the couple lost their third child -- who they had named Jack -- after Teigen suffered a placenta abruption.

Teigen and Legend opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Teigen. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."