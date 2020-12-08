Valkyrae Fans Upset Over Potential Logan Paul Romance

Instagram

"For the love of all the gods and mothers almighty we must keep Valkyrae safe from the Paul brothers"

Logan Paul is back on the market and he supposedly has his eye on Rachell Hofstetter, famously known as "Valkyrae" -- and fans of the former Twitch-streamer-turned-YouTuber are not happy.

During the latest episode of Mike Majlak's YouTube series "Night Shift" Majlak revealed Paul's interest in Valkyrae, 28.

Majlak explained, "Logan is like, recently single too, and he keeps asking me about Valkyrae. Is she single?"

For the love of all the gods and mothers almighty we must keep Valkyrae safe from the Paul brothers pic.twitter.com/FRJIQgw4Qb — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 8, 2020 @JakeSucky

Matthew Haag, aka Nadeshot, said as far as he knew "Valkyrae is single."

"Alright, maybe I'll try to make that connection," Majlak continued. "I told him maybe if he started streaming again because he had a little stint where he was streaming I said that would like create like a partnership point for them?"

Nadeshot noted because the two are colleagues, he can't connect the two social media stars together, however, he did relay some tips about Valkyrae's favorite things which include the gym, anime, and dogs.

Paul confirmed last month he'd split with Josie Canseco. They first sparked dating rumors when they were seen holding hands at the Rose Bowl flea market back in January 2020.

After a reported split in February, Logan announced he was back with Josie in May, telling ET, "It's f--king serious." Now he appears to be having no trouble moving on.

However, Valkyrae's fans quickly took to Twitter to show their disapproval of the 25-year-old "Impaulsive" star.

Valkyrae x Logan Paul would be icing on the cake for 2020 being the worst pic.twitter.com/12tPJQRGCw — LilThieves (@LilThieves_) December 8, 2020 @LilThieves_

DONT COME NEAR VALKY — Sam 🌎☄️💕 ® (@SamjaySJ) December 8, 2020 @SamjaySJ

ah hell nah i need mayweather to handle him ASAP — Corn 🌟 (@snootid) December 8, 2020 @snootid

One fan wrote: "I'm not the overly woke type and I’m a fan of Nade, but it's weird as hell to be talking about an employee in this manner. Seems like your about to give her away for 3 goats and a bag of silver."