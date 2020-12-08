Shawn Mendes Challenged to Read Most Recent Texts from Camila Cabello or Eat Nasty Foods

CBS

It's not polite in America to talk about money ... but what if your stomach is at stake? That was just one of the moral dilemmas facing Shawn Mendes as he joined James Corden for a hilarious virtual "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

Rather than the usual "Late Late Show" spinning table format, the two were instead each presented with three covered dishes. Either answer the question posed to you -- which neither had seen before the segment -- or uncover and dig in.

While Mendes is certainly interested in promoting his latest album, "Wonder," he did seem to be questioning not only what he'd agreed to do, but the depths of crazy he was dealing with when it comes to Corden and his team.

"You know how sick you guys at the ‘Late Show’ are? You shipped this to me. You refrigerated it and shipped it to me across America," he said as Corden just smiled. "That’s how sick you guys are."

Corden countered that maybe they just wanted to help him get his album to number one on the charts, for which Mendes had no answer. And it wasn't the only question for which he had no answer -- or at least no answer he was willing to share.

First up, he was asked to rank his collaborators, including his latest single "Monster," with Justin Bieber. Corden asked him to rank Bieber with Taylor Swift and Mendes' girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

Well, Mendes had no problem picking the first, for obvious reasons, but that was as far as he could go. Corden was similarly stumped when asked to rank the residencies of Mendes, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

After declaring Niall hands down the best, he was then stumped, joking, "It’s like asking me to choose between my favorite long-haired, hippy-loving tattooed children and I wouldn’t do that."

And so it was cheers with a glass of 1000 year old eggnog rather than hurt anyone's feelings.

Mendes was also put on the spot when Corden asked him to name not only his most lucrative endorsement deal, but how much he was offered for it.

"I’m pretty sure Armani, so there we go," Mendes answered confidently.

"Well, it’s not there we go because you’re missing quite a vital part of the question which is, ‘What is the most amount of money you’ve been offered for an endorsement,'" Corden reiterated. And that was totally different.

Elsewhere, Corden was asked to prove his worthiness to be part of the BTS Army by naming all seven members of the South Korean boy band, while Mendes was tasked with reading off the last five messages he received from Camila Cabello.

That could either get steamy or be rather benign. He did pull out his phone to see what they were, but you'll have to watch the clip above (toward the end) to see if he was willing to share.