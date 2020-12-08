Teen Mom 2 Recap: Why Kailyn Lowry Wants Ex Chris Lopez Out of Kids' Lives

MTV

Lowry opened up about her relationship with Chris -- or lack thereof -- after the arrival of their second son, Creed.

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry revealed Chris Lopez, the father of her fourth son, hasn't exactly been a doting dad in the time after Creed's birth.

On Tuesday's new episode, the reality TV star opened up about her relationship with Lopez -- with whom she also shares son Lux, 3 -- after welcoming their second child together.

"He bought a box of diapers for Creed when Creed was born and that was it," Lowry told a producer. "He hasn't seen him since the week he was born."

Lopez, however, was present at the birth, which Lowry did at home with the help of a midwife. "To my surprise, I will say he was very supportive, we didn't argue, it was good," she added.

The birth itself wasn't without its scares though, as Lowry explained how Chris was "terrified" when Creed was "completely not breathing" when he came out.

"[The midwife] goes to give him breaths and he finally [takes breath in]," she explained. "A midwife is not a doctor and I am 45 minutes from a hospital, so that peace of mind, you don't have that when you have a home birth."

Explaining her custody arrangement with Lopez to her producer, Lowry said he only has supervised visits. "He is legally allowed to contact me in writing about his kids," she claimed, "He's never done that."

"Are you making a decision, here and now, 'I don't want you in Creed's life?" the producer then asked.

"Pretty much. I just don't want you to f--k my kids up," she answered. "And I need to pick up the pieces of the mess I created and keep on pushing."

So far, Lopez hasn't addressed any of the criticism Lowry's thrown at him on the show.

During an Instagram Q&A this week, a fan asked whether he'd ever share "his side" of the story. His response: "I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts straight ... now I don't care what story you choose to believe."