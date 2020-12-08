TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Josh Richards Provide Food and Drink to Homeless in LA

YouTube

"We are blessed to be able to use our platforms to help people," said Bryce.

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Josh Richards gave back in Los Angeles recently by passing out Ani Energy drinks and Chipotle burritos to the less fortunate.

The social media sensations founded Ani Energy, which bills itself as a "lifestyle beverage company that delivers functional benefits with great taste." With the startup, Bryce, 21, and Josh, 18, are able to begin their philanthropic efforts at a young age.

"One of Ani Energy's core values is community -- from the tens of millions of fans that follow Bryce and Josh online every day, to their home of the city of Los Angeles," Swan Sit, CMO of Ani, said in a statement. "Giving Tuesday isn't just one day a year for us. These young entrepreneurs and Ani Energy strive to have a larger impact on the world."

Bryce added in his own statement, "As a 21 year old, to be able to give back is a really cool feeling. We are blessed to be able to use our platforms to help people. I hope that everyone enjoyed their meal and I look forward to giving back more in the future."

"Never in a million years did I think we would be in the position to give back and make an impact like this, especially not via my own companies," Josh said in a statement as well. "I am so blessed and can't thank everyone enough for helping me get to this place. Thank you, Chipotle, for donating the food. This was a special and humbling experience."