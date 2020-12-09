Charles Manson Victim's Granddaughter Stabbed to Death

Facebook/Getty

In 1969, Ariana Wolk's grandmother, Rosemary LaBianca, was stabbed dozens of times by the Manson family, while her husband, Leno, had the word "war" carved into his flesh.

The granddaughter of Charles Manson victim Rosemary LaBianca was brutally murdered in her apartment in Denver, Colorado this past July, it has been revealed.

Ariana Wolk, 40, was found "in a pool of blood in her bed" after being stabbed multiple times in the neck, according to the Denver District Attorney's office. A post mortem also determined the single mother-of-one had "several stab wounds to her neck and apparent defensive stab wounds to her arms and hands."

Jose Sandoval-Romero, 24, was apprehended by police four days after the horrific act and reportedly admitted to it.

"During his interview with law enforcement, Sandoval-Romero admitted that he had stabbed Ms. Wolk, fled the scene, and discarded his bloody clothes before fleeing to Colorado Springs," the DA's office said.

The crime was eerily similar to the slaying of Rosemary and her husband, Leno, 51 years ago.

The night after the Manson family murdered a pregnant Sharon Tate and four of her companions on August 8, 1969 in Los Angeles, Manson and three of his followers, Charles 'Tex' Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, broke into the Los Feliz home of the LaBiancas.

The couple, who owned a chain of Los Angeles grocery stores, were stabbed several times and left to die. Leno had a carving fork in his stomach and the word "war" cut into his skin.

Wolk's mother, Suzan LaBerge, who was 21 at the time and didn't live with her mother and stepfather, discovered the bodies the next day.

"Rise" and "Death to pigs" was found written in blood on the walls, while the misspelled "Healter Skelter" was scrawled on the refrigerator door, also in blood.

Back in July, Wolk's sister, Rommi Wolk, set up a GoFundMe page in honor of her slain sibling, as well as Wolk's young son, Xander.