Charli D'Amelio Reflects On Pressures of Dating in Public Eye

Instagram

"Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together."

Charli D'Amelio is getting candid about the pressures of dating in the public eye at such a young age.

During an Interview on Dec. 8 with Entertainment Tonight, D'Amelio admitted, "Honestly, having people involved in your relationship can break it. It can really tear who you are down as a person."

"When you start noticing yourself getting into that place where you're like 'Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together," she explained.

D'Amelio concluded her thoughts saying, "It can be really detrimental, and you just have to stay true to yourself. It happens with friendships, relationships... everything."

The 16-year-old professional dancer has been romantically linked to TikTok star Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, 18, since the beginning of Fall 2019.

However, the current status of their relationship is unknown.

Back in July, Charli took to social media in a tear-filled Instagram livestream admitting to fans that she had a "very long" talk with Chase and that they realized "they were just not right for each other."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

With a combined following of 130.6 million TikTok followers, many curious fans and followers speculated that the couple were back together in October after spotting the two sporting matching rings.

Unfortunately, despite the rumors, Hudson cleared the the air while talking with Hollywood Fix, noting that their just "friendship rings."