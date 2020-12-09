Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Is Moving Away From Acting

Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about why she has decided to transition away from acting.

During her interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for "Quarantined with Bruce" on Tuesday, the star, 48, who won a Best Actress Oscar in 1999 for "Shakespeare in Love," got candid about what drove her from the silver screen.

"I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out," the Goop founder began. "I sort of felt like, 'Well, now who am I supposed to be?' Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?"

"And, again, like this wasn't conscious at the time, but I started to feel, you know, frankly, I think part of my, part of the shine of acting wore off," she continued. "Being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who's like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say and wear."

Gwyneth went on to say she's "such a homebody," which doesn't compliment the "transitory" nature of the acting biz.

"Like I don't want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks," she added. "Like, it's just not who I am."

The "Emma" actress then appeared to mention Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Miramax movie producer whom she worked with in the beginning of her career, and subsequently accused of sexual harassment in 2017.

"So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax," she said. "Like, so you take all those things."

Host Bruce interrupted, "Yeah. A really rough boss."

"Yeah, so you're like, 'I don't know if this is really my calling,'" Gwyneth continued. "So I'm still trying to parse out what came from what, and you know, where, how my life changed course. But I think that stew is a big piece of it."

Harvey would go on to be convicted of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual act in the first degree, receiving 23 years in prison, unrelated to Gwyneth's accusations.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth continues to be heavily involved with Goop, her lifestyle brand, but made it known that she isn't entirely retired from acting because of it.

"What I say is Goop is my full-time passion, and being the founder and CEO of Goop is what I do all day every day, and occasionally when something is the right thing and it works out around my children and my Goop life, I'm able to participate," she told the "Today" show in 2019.

"I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now."